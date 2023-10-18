Joseph Riemer Sells 2,923 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $15,374.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,432.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of 125.03 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

