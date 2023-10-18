Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,346.54 or 1.00025414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.