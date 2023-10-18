JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$59.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.93.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$51.46. 843,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,132. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.75.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3221865 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

