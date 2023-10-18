KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $8.96. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 120,390 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,075.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,963 shares of company stock worth $574,883. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.