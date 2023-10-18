Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,800 shares of company stock worth $45,599,306. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

K stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,844. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

