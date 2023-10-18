Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Kelly Partners Group

In related news, insider Brett Kelly 23,512 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

