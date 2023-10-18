Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 14,616,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,937,806. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

