KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

KIO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 260,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 267,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 78,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 70.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.