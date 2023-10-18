KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
KIO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 260,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.46.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
