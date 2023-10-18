Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

WFC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 8,258,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

