Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 98.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $191.72. The company had a trading volume of 719,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average is $239.00.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

