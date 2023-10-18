Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.57%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.