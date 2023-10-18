Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LIN traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.78. The company had a trading volume of 584,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,410. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $276.64 and a one year high of $393.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

