Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,573,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,467,379. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

