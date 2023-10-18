Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 2,468,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,475,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KOS. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $113,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

