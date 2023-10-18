Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $6.25-7.75 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $7.71 on Wednesday, hitting $642.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $651.33 and its 200-day moving average is $613.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $318.67 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97,920 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.91.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

