Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.25-7.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $615.91.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $642.24. 1,263,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $318.67 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

