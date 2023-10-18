Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

