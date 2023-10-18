Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 25,735,109 shares changing hands.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.