LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.46 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.26), with a volume of 104,164 shares trading hands.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,115.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.27.

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LMS Capital’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

