Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 58.17% and a negative net margin of 6,151.26%.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 117.5% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 223,327 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

