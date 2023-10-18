Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.55. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 78,992 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Loop Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 6,151.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Loop Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

