LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $573,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,108 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

