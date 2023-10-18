LPL Financial LLC Has $409.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $409,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 63,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 530,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

