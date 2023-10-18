LPL Financial LLC Has $832.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,032,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $832,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. 4,319,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

