LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $318,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $575.03. The stock had a trading volume of 370,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $254.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

