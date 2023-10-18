Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

