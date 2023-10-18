Maj Invest Holding A S Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 6.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $265,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.82. 1,349,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

