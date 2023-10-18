Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,761 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $65,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 853,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,850. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

