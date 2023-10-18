Martin Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MSCI by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.67. The stock had a trading volume of 136,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,088. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.12 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

