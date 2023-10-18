Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

NYSE MA traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.54. 744,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.22 and its 200-day moving average is $389.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.50 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

