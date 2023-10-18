Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66. 135,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $311.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

