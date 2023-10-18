MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.61. 50,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 241,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

