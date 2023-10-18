Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and traded as low as $14.85. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 6,872 shares trading hands.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 162.65%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

