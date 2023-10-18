MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.10

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $50.48 million and $16,485.01 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

