MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 131,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 226,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

