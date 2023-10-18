Mina (MINA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.19 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $370.15 million and $8.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,085,802,653 coins and its circulating supply is 987,060,660 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,085,360,572.8400393 with 986,442,877.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37160476 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,114,915.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

