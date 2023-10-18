Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 950 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 633.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $10.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.91. 2,143,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,165. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.21 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

