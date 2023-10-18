Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.36. 1,252,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,498. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 671,804 shares of company stock worth $143,586,919. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

