Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 645,581 shares changing hands.
Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.59.
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.
