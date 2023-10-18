Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Water plc (MWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.