Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 223,819 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1,417.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,819 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,235,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 433,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 261,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

