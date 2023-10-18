Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys Shares of 642,666 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 642,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,000. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.2% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,690,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,465,707. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

