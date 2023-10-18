Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,062 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 966.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.54. 12,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $145.27 and a one year high of $233.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.