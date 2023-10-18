Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,043 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.84. 1,088,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,805. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

