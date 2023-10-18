Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,833 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.50. The company had a trading volume of 915,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

