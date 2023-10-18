Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $9.57 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 228,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,000. Match Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Match Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Match Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 1,460,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,572. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

