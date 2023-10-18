Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $9.61 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 853,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,000. First Horizon makes up about 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.16% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 217.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $3,357,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 24.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 24.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
First Horizon Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 9,803,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
