Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.57. 807,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.06 and a 12 month high of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

