Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 319,154 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,154 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $89.36. 7,618,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.24 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.