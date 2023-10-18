Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 498,451 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,451 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,031. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

